Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe are now married!

Actress Taapsee Pannu has exchanged vows with her partner of ten years, Mathias Boe, in a serene ceremony held in Udaipur. The couple, known for their low-key personalities, opted for an intimate affair, steering clear of the media spotlight. The wedding festivities commenced on March 20th, leading up to their special day on Saturday, March 23rd.

The picturesque city of Udaipur played host to their heartfelt union, witnessed by their closest friends and family members. Among the attendees were notable figures from the film industry, including Taapsee’s co-star Pavail Gulati and acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, who shares a deep bond with the bride. Also gracing the occasion were Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, adding to the joyous celebration.

Reflecting their desire for privacy, Taapsee and Mathias deliberately kept their wedding under wraps, emphasizing their preference for intimacy over grandeur. This sentiment resonated throughout the ceremonies, imbuing the event with an aura of warmth and authenticity.

Advertisement

Amidst the wedding buzz, fans eagerly anticipate Taapsee’s upcoming thriller, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,” where she stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, the film promises to deliver another stellar performance from the versatile actress. With Jimmy Shergill also joining the cast, expectations are high for this sequel to the acclaimed “Haseen Dilruba,” which premiered on Netflix in July 2021.

As Taapsee and Mathias embark on this new chapter of their lives together, their love story continues to inspire, reminding us of the enduring power of companionship and commitment.