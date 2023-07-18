Who is Shamina Singh, Joe Biden’s choice in advisory body for foreign commerce?

Shamina Singh, an important figure in the Indo-US business, is US President Joe Biden’s choice to join the President’s Export Council, the main government advisory body for foreign commerce.

Shamina Singh, a big businesswoman of Indian origin in the United States, expressed her honour at joining the President’s Export Council after the announcement. She is the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth’s founder and president.

President Joe Biden had declared his intention to pick Singh to fill the important position on July 1.

On her part, Singh stated, “I am truly honoured to join the esteemed leaders who make up the President’s Export Council.” Shamina Singh is a successful businesswoman and another Indian-American that Joe Biden has chosen for a significant position. She was cited as stating in the announcement on Mastercard’s website, “I’ve gravitated towards work that helps create long-lasting and inclusive prosperity for people and economies in the US and around the world.”

The main national advising body on overseas commerce is the President’s Export Council. The Council serves as a platform for discussion and resolution of trade-related issues among the commercial, industrial, agricultural, labour, and governmental sectors. It also advises the president on government policies and programmes that affect US trade performance.

At the moment, Shamina Singh is Mastercard’s Executive Vice President of Sustainability and a member of the management committee.

Singh was made the president of the Mastercard Impact Fund in 2018 and given the responsibility of mobilising charitable funds to promote inclusive growth and financial inclusion globally.

Shamina has held important roles in the US House of Representatives and the White House. Singh served as the inaugural President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders’ executive director.

-In 2015, Shamina was chosen by President Barack Obama for a six-year term on the AmeriCorps board and was subsequently confirmed by the US Senate. She held the position for two years.

-She is also part of the advisory boards of the Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellowship and the New York Department of Financial Services Innovation, and she co-chairs the Ad Council of America’s Advisory Committee on Public Issues.