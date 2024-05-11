Tennis: Dominic Thiem to retire at the end of 2024 season due to a wrist injury

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria announced on Friday that he will retire from international tennis at the end of the 2024 season because of a wrist injury. Thiem is aged 30 and turned professional in 2011, winning 17 titles overall in a career spanning more than a decade.

He made his announcement on social media on Friday that the 2024 season will be his last in international tennis.

“Hello everybody. I have to tell you a very important, very sad, but very beautiful message that the season 2024 is going to be my last one,” Thiem said in a video posted on Instagram. “I am going to finish my career at the end of the season.

“There are some reasons behind it. Firstly, my wrist is not exactly the way it should be, and it is not exactly the way how I want it and the second reason is my inner feeling.

“I was thinking about this decision. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time. I was thinking very carefully about it. I was thinking about the whole journey as a tennis player which was incredible,” Thiem said in the video message.

“I have had success; I have won trophies I never dreamt of. The journey was incredible, all the ups and downs. It was an incredible experience which I was so thankful for and in the end, I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career by the end of the season is the only right one. I am very happy with it and I am super excited for everything that is coming next. For a lot more information and all the talks with my family and all the talks about my career and my past, check out my vlog which is coming out tomorrow,” he said.

Thiem has lifted 17 tour-level titles during his career, holding a current 348-210 win-loss record.

The Austrian won his only major trophy at the US Open in 2020, while he clinched his one ATP Masters 1000 crown in Indian Wells in 2019, beating Roger Federer in the final. He captured his maiden tour-level title on clay in Nice in 2015, with 10 of his 17 trophies coming on that surface.