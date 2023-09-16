Who is Sergey Brin? Google co-founder divorces amid his partner’s alleged affair with Elon Musk

Sergey Brin, a co-founder of Google, has recently concluded his divorce from Nicole Shanahan, an attorney and entrepreneur. Rumors had circulated about Shanahan’s alleged involvement in a romantic relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. But before delving into the details, let’s get to know Sergey Brin.

At 50 years old, Sergey Mikhailovich Brin stands as an American billionaire business magnate, renowned for co-founding Google alongside Larry Page. Until December 3, 2019, Brin held the position of President at Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. He, along with Page, continues to play a pivotal role at Alphabet as co-founders, controlling shareholders, and board members. As of September 2023, Brin ranks as the 8th-richest person globally, boasting an estimated net worth of $107 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Brin’s journey to success began when he emigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union at the age of six. He pursued his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by studying mathematics and computer science.

After completing his undergraduate studies, he enrolled at Stanford University with the goal of obtaining a Ph.D. in computer science. It was there that he crossed paths with Larry Page, and together they embarked on the journey to create a groundbreaking web search engine.

Their innovative project gained immense popularity at Stanford, leading them to suspend their Ph.D. pursuits and establish Google in Susan Wojcicki’s Menlo Park garage.

More about Sergey Brin:

Born in Moscow, in the Soviet Union, to Russian Jewish parents, Mikhail and Eugenia Brin, both graduates of Moscow State University (MSU), Brin’s father is a retired mathematics professor at the University of Maryland, while his mother is a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

In May 2007, Brin tied the knot with Anne Wojcicki, a biotech analyst and entrepreneur, in the Bahamas. Together, they welcomed a son in late 2008 and a daughter in late 2011. However, in August 2013, their marriage faced turmoil due to Brin’s extramarital affair with Amanda Rosenberg, Google Glass’s marketing director. Eventually, in June 2015, Brin and Wojcicki finalized their divorce.

On November 7, 2018, Sergey Brin married Nicole Shanahan, a legal tech founder, and the couple welcomed a daughter in late 2018. Sadly, Brin and Shanahan decided to separate on December 15, 2021, with Brin officially filing for divorce on January 4, 2022.