Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s divorce finalized amid his wife’s alleged affair with Elon Musk

Sergey Brin, a co-founder of Google, discreetly concluded his divorce from Nicole Shanahan, an attorney and entrepreneur, according to Page Six. There had been rumors circulating that Shanahan was engaged in a romantic entanglement with billionaire Elon Musk.

Court documents confirm that the divorce of the couple was officially concluded on May 26. They will now share both legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

Shanahan, while not contesting the divorce, did seek spousal support from the court, as stated in the legal papers. Other matters, such as the division of assets and attorney fees, were resolved through confidential arbitration.

Advertisement

Despite reports suggesting that Shanahan’s alleged affair with Elon Musk played a role in the divorce, both parties vehemently denied any infidelity. Musk even took to Twitter to express his disbelief, asserting that he and Nicole were friends who had recently attended a party together.

More from Google Co-founder Sergey Brin’s divorce:

The couple had been determined to keep the details of their divorce out of the public eye, citing the status of Google co-founder Sergey Brin as one of the world’s wealthiest and most renowned tech entrepreneurs as a key reason for their desire for privacy.

Sources cited by the Journal indicated that marital strain had been building due to the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventually, Shanahan addressed the allegations and conveyed the significant impact they had on her. She expressed her distress, stating that her career relied on academic and intellectual credibility. And, she had experienced international shame over being labeled a cheater. She described the situation as one of the most humiliating experiences, mentioning that it had been utterly debilitating for her.

Shanahan firmly denied any romantic involvement with Elon Musk. She stated that they did not have a sexual encounter like a moment of passion, nor shared a romantic relationship. She asserted that they had not had an affair. Instead, she emphasized that their interactions revolved around a meaningful conversation. This conversation centered on her daughter’s autism.