Elon Musk defers visit to India citing heavy obligations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has delayed his much-anticipated trip to India during which he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce his plans to invest in this country.

Responding to a news report that cited the delay of his India Trip, Musk posted on X, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”

The trip is now expected to take place after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Tesla chief had last week confirmed his maiden visit to India, saying he looked forward to meeting PM Modi. Taking to his official handle, Musk had posted on X, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!”

Musk was earlier expected to reach India on Sunday. It was reported that Tesla officials were exploring potential sites in India for a manufacturing plant, which is anticipated to necessitate an investment of about two $ two billion. Tesla’s interest in expanding its presence in the Indian market has intensified, with the company actively searching for a suitable location to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

According to sources, both the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have reportedly extended attractive land offers to Tesla for this purpose, signalling significant progress in India’s electric mobility landscape. The proposed manufacturing plant with estimated investments ranging from $ two billion to $ three 3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles.

This move aligns with India’s new EV policy, which seeks to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions.