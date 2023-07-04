Who is Seema Haider? Pakistani woman illegally enters India with 4 kids to be with man she met on PUBG

Seema Ghulam Haider, a woman from Pakistan, made headlines when she embarked on a journey to meet her love interest, Sachin, in Greater Noida, near Delhi. Their unusual love story began on the gaming app PUBG Mobile, where they connected and developed a deep bond. Determined to be together, Seema, along with her four children, set off on a daring journey from Karachi, Pakistan.

The 27-year-old Pakistani woman and her children boarded a flight to Dubai, and from there, they took a connecting flight to Kathmandu, Nepal. Seema then crossed the border into India through Nepal, arriving in Greater Noida, where Sachin resided. They decided to live together in a rented apartment in Rabupura, a locality in Greater Noida.

The unfolding of this extraordinary love story caught the attention of authorities when Seema and Sachin were intercepted while traveling on a bus bound for Ballabhgarh in Haryana. They were subsequently brought to Noida for questioning. During the interrogation, Seema revealed that she had sold her parents’ house in Khairpur, Sindh province, for Rs 12 lakh to fund her journey to India and marry Sachin.

Seema’s entry into India was facilitated by obtaining Nepal visas for herself and her children. They traveled through Nepal, changing buses until they reached the Yamuna Expressway, where Sachin eagerly awaited their arrival. Seema presented herself as Hindu and used the name “Seema” while crossing the border, which, coupled with the presence of her four children, helped her evade much scrutiny from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Sachin had arranged a separate rented house for Seema and introduced her as his wife to the landlord. However, their secret love affair came to light when a lawyer tipped off the police about their situation.

She approached a lawyer in Bulandshahr to inquire about the process of getting married in India. The lawyer, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared that Seema expressed her desire to marry a man named Sachin.

According to the lawyer and local police, Seema claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse in Pakistan. She revealed that she was married to a Pakistani man employed in Saudi Arabia, who would subject her to physical abuse for even minor reasons. Seema mentioned that she had not seen her husband for four years.

The encounter between Haider and the lawyer took place last Friday, but the conversation abruptly ended when the lawyer questioned her about her Indian visa status. Sensing something amiss, the lawyer had one of his associates discreetly follow Seema and her children. Upon discovering that they were residing in a house in Rabupura, the lawyer promptly alerted the police about the situation.

Tracking Sachin’s phone location to Mathura, the police, along with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), apprehended them on Sunday, bringing an end to their clandestine romance.