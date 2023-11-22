Sonbhadra emerges as ‘Noida’ of eastern UP

India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after nearly two months, it is learnt.

The electronic visa services were suspended in September in the wake of a diplomatic row between India and Canada over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s charge that Indian agents were responsible for the killing of ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”. Days later, New Delhi announced it was temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

The Indian Mission in Canada had suspended visa services until further notice, citing operational reasons, according to BLS International, an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages visa, passport, consular, attestation and citizen services.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates,” the BLS website said.

However, in October, India decided to resume the services in Canada for four categories after a considered review of the security situation, which “takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard”.

Entry visa, business visa, medical visa and conference visa were four categories in which India decided to resume visa services in Canada with effect from October 26.

Following the development, Canada welcomed India’s decision to partially resume visa services calling it a “good sign” and stating that the suspension should “never have happened in the first place”.

In a remarkable turnaround, Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, once notorious as a stronghold of Naxalites, has emerged as the second most pivotal district in the state’s development journey, following in the footsteps of Noida.

A total of 43 investment projects, with a cumulative value of around Rs 79,000 crore, are poised for implementation in Sonbhadra.

It is worth mentioning here that despite its abundant natural and mineral resources, industrialists were wary of investing in Sonbhadra because of the extortion threats from Naxals. Sonbhadra faced decades of lawlessness and Naxal activities, which deterred major companies from investing in the district in the past.

However, the district is currently undergoing significant transformation with investments pouring in through the groundbreaking ceremonies. The same entrepreneurs, who were once scared of investing in the district due to demands for extortion from Naxalites, are today queuing up to invest in the district.

The Yogi government’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for crime, extensive development of basic facilities in previously inaccessible areas, the construction of essential infrastructure and improved connectivity have not only eradicated Naxal activities in Sonbhadra, but have also positioned the district as a focal point for Uttar Pradesh’s development. It is now poised to become the second growth engine after Noida, driving the progress of Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Government is gearing up for the launch of 43 investment projects valued at approximately Rs 79,000 crore in Sonbhadra. Following the Global Investors Summit-23, where Uttar Pradesh secured investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore, Sonbhadra has emerged as a key focus area, attracting the second-highest investment after Noida, officials here on Wednesday said .

The upcoming investments are poised to not only catalyze development in Purvanchal, but also contribute to the overall progress of the state. Notably, two substantial projects in the energy and renewable energy sectors, amounting to about Rs 35,000 crore, are on the verge of initiation in Sonbhadra.

These include the launch of a 2×1600 MW Super Thermal Power Plant at Obra and the expansion of the Thermal Power Plant at Singrauli. Apart from this, the 3660 MW off-stream closed-loop pumped storage project will also prove to be a boon for Sonbhadra. These three big projects have been approved by the government.

It is noteworthy that in the first phase of the groundbreaking ceremony, various departments have been directed by the Chief Minister to implement projects worth more than Rs 13 lakh crore. The investments in Sonbhadra assume significance in view of the fact that the Yogi government is focusing on attracting investments to all 75 districts of the state.

In the first phase of the Global Investors Summit (GBC), Noida takes the lead with projects worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore poised for investment. Sonbhadra district follows closely in second place. Jhansi is gearing up for the implementation of 175 projects valued at approximately Rs. 63,000 crores, while Lucknow and Bareilly are set to witness 327 projects worth Rs. 34,000 crores and 357 projects worth Rs. 31,700 crores, respectively.

The remarkable surge in Sonbhadra’s position has captured widespread attention. Additionally, in the Naxal-affected districts of Chandauli and Mirzapur, substantial investments are ready for implementation in the initial phase.

Chandauli is slated to receive projects worth Rs 17.4 thousand crore, while Mirzapur is set for launch of development projects totaling Rs 6,000 crore. The investments are considered a direct outcome of the improved law and order condition in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.