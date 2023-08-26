Who is Saanvi Malu? Take a look at wife of Vikas Malu

Born on 29th September, Saanvi Malu is the second wife of Vikas Malu. She has pursued B.Tech in her graduation. She is a Delhi-based lifestyle influencer and a makeup artist.

Vikas Malu, an industrialist and the director of Kuber Group, was among four individuals who sustained injuries in an occurrence involving a Rolls-Royce and an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh, Haryana. According to a report from PTI, the incident transpired on Tuesday, as the luxury car collided with the oil tanker, which was travelling in the wrong direction near Umri village, situated within the jurisdiction of Nagina police station. As per an FIR filed by the police on August 22, the tanker lost its balance and overturned, tragically leading to the demise of the tanker’s driver and his assistant.

More about Saanvi Malu?

Saanvi Malu has garnered significant attention after the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik, which occurred a day after he participated in Holi festivities at the farmhouse of her husband, Vikas Malu. Satish had been part of a celebration a day before his demise, and his sudden death led to accusations that Vikas Malu was somehow linked to the tragic event.

Saanvi, the second wife of Kuber Group owner Vikas Malu, recently filed a rape case against her spouse. Professionally, she is a lifestyle influencer based in Delhi, recognized for her viewpoints shared on social media. She addressed a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, alleging Vikas’s involvement in the death of actor Satish Kaushik.

Saanvi spills tea on Satish Kaushik controversy:

According to Saanvi Malu, Vikas and Satish had a longstanding friendship, and the actor had entrusted Vikas with Rs 15 crore for investment purposes. In her complaint, she asserted that Vikas might have been driven to harm Satish due to the latter’s demand for the return of the money.

She conveyed to ANI, “I have lodged a complaint concerning Satish Ji’s demise. He visited my husband’s farmhouse for a party, during which his health deteriorated. Questionable substances were also discovered at the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband also had business ties. In August 2022, a disagreement arose between Satish Ji and my husband when Satish Ji sought the repayment of the Rs 15 crores he had previously extended. However, my husband insisted on reimbursing the money in India.”

Saanvi opens up about Vikas:

Saanvi Malu also revealed that Vikas had purportedly plotted to involve blue pills and Russian girls to eliminate Satish. “Subsequently, when I inquired about the money, my husband claimed he had borrowed it from Satish Ji, but the funds were lost during the Covid period. My husband displayed reluctance to repay the money; he even suggested employing blue pills and Russian girls to eliminate Satish Kaushik. This is why I’ve brought this aspect to the police for a thorough investigation,” explained Saanvi.

Saanvi asserted that she possesses compelling evidence to substantiate her claim that Vikas Malu was responsible for Satish Kaushik’s death. Her attorney mentioned, “Initially, they had assigned a biased officer, Vijay Singh, to oversee an inquiry. It finished yesterday with Saanvi Malu’s family. This officer has previously mishandled and compromised investigations. Consequently, they replaced him. Saanvi now possesses substantial evidence, which she wants to hand over to the inquiry team.”

However, Satish Kaushik’s family has refuted the possibility of any foul play in his demise and contested the existence of business connections between Vikas and him. “They asserted that there were no business links between Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu. Nevertheless, Saanvi possesses all the evidence that unequivocally establishes their business connections. She has pointed out that she was a primary witness to the interactions between her husband and Satish Kaushik. Nobody should simply dismiss the veracity of the statement,” the lawyer remarked.