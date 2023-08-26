Who is Vikas Malu? Kuber Group director injured in Rolls-Royce Crash

Vikas Malu, the Chief Executive and proprietor of Kuber Group sustained injuries following a collision involving a Rolls-Royce in which he was travelling. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway this Tuesday, as a Rolls-Royce collided with a petrol tanker.

According to his legal representative, R K Thakur, Malu was not in a condition to operate the vehicle at the time; rather, it was his driver, Tasbir, who was behind the wheel.

Thakur contended that driving at a reduced speed on an expressway carries greater risks. Nonetheless, he also clarified that Malu had not given specific instructions to the driver regarding speed.

“Vikas Malu’s physical state is such that driving is beyond his capability. His mobility is compromised, raising questions about his ability to drive. With a fleet of 7-8 drivers at his service, it was Tasbir who was driving the Rolls Royce,” Thakur stated.

How is Vikas Malu right now?

Following the accident, Malu was admitted to a medical facility in Gurugram. His attorney asserted that the entrepreneur was not occupying the driver’s seat at the time of the mishap.

Regarding Malu’s health condition, Thakur remarked, “Vikas is presently hospitalized due to an injured elbow and a spinal ailment that requires medical attention. His ability to stand unaided is severely hindered.”

In response to queries about images depicting Malu standing upright, Thakur clarified that these visuals were from an earlier time.

Providing information about the incident, Thakur stated, “Vikas Malu, a woman known to him and the driver were in the car. Vikas left home at 10 am and the accident happened at 11 am. The Rolls-Royce car that met with an accident belongs to Vikas Malu.”

How did the accident happen?

Thakur mentioned that Malu had been conducting a test drive of the car. “The petrol tanker unexpectedly appeared from the incorrect direction and executed a turn in such a manner that the collision occurred before the driver could react.”

Regrettably, both the driver of the oil tanker and their assistant lost their lives in the tragic incident. Allegedly, the Rolls-Royce was being operated at a velocity of 230 km per hour. According to senior law enforcement officials, the preliminary inquiry indicates that responsibility rests with the Rolls Royce driver, who was part of a procession involving 14 vehicles.

During their journey on the expressway, the Rolls-Royce rapidly surged forward. It surpassed the preceding vehicle and ultimately collided with the tanker. The tanker was about to make a U-turn, as stated by the police earlier.

Occupying the Rolls-Royce were Vikas Malu, an individual named Divya, and the driver. While they were successfully rescued from the situation, the luxury automobile succumbed to flames shortly after.