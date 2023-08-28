Who is Rajesh Ramesh? From a Ticket Collector to World’s Athletics Championship

Demonstrating remarkable determination and exceptional skill, the Indian 4×400 meter relay squad accomplished an unprecedented achievement at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The group, comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh, solidified their place in the chronicles of Indian sports history.

Among these athletes, Rajesh Ramesh’s journey is defined by his unwavering determination. Despite an early start in the field and even participating in the 2018 U20 World Championships, his career faced setbacks due to injuries, work commitments, and the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a couple of years ago, the idea of competing at this level seemed distant for Ramesh. In 2020, he worked as a ticket checker at the Trichy Railway Station, a job he admitted he wasn’t excelling in. Born on March 28, 1999, Ramesh serves as an inspiration, not only for his sportsmanship but also for his transformation from a railway platform to a global athletics arena.

At 24 years old, Ramesh refused to surrender. In the recent Federation Cup held in Ranchi, he not only showcased remarkable skill but also topped the 400m semifinals with a timing of 46.13 seconds, surpassing the Athletics Federation of India’s Asian Championships qualification mark of 46.17 seconds.

What elevates Ramesh’s achievement even further is that he outperformed well-established athletes such as Arokia Rajiv, a bronze medalist at the Asian Games, and Mohammed Anas Yahiya, the current national record holder and a silver medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. This incredible accomplishment stands as a testament to his commitment and the significant effort he has invested in resurrecting his career.

Major Achievements:

1x In Top 8 at World Championships

Next 1x Asian champion

1x Asian Championships Silver medallist

1x In Top 8 at Asian Championships

2 x National champion

1 x Current Asian Record holder – 4x400m

