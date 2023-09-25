Who is Divyansh Panwar? Shooter leads Indian team to gold in men’s 10m air rifle at Asian Games

Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Rudrankksh Patil etched their names in history as they shattered a world record in the men’s 10m Air Rifle team event, securing India’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Let’s delve into the profile of Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Born on October 19, 2002, Divyansh Singh Panwar is a prominent figure in Indian sport shooting. He clinched the silver medal in the 10-meter air rifle event at the 2019 ISSF World Cup held in Beijing. This remarkable achievement also earned India a coveted quota position for the 2020 Summer Olympics, where Divyansh ranked 32nd in the Men’s 10-meter air rifle event.

Divyansh’s roots trace back to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he was born to Ashok Panwar, an employee at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, and Nirmala Devi, a qualified nurse.

His journey in the world of shooting commenced in 2014 at the age of 12 when he started practicing with his elder sister Anjali’s equipment at the Jangpura shooting range in Jaipur. In 2017, his father, concerned about Divyansh’s addiction to the game PUBG, took a significant step by enrolling him at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. Here, he began training under the guidance of Deepak Kumar Dubey.

The year 2018 marked a turning point in Divyansh’s career as he clinched two gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup held in Suhl. Alongside Hriday Hazarika and Shahu Tushar Mane, he secured gold in the junior men’s team 10-meter air rifle event, setting a world junior record with a score of 1875.3. In the junior mixed team event, partnering with Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh once again excelled, breaking the world junior record with a score of 498.6 to claim gold.

At the 2018 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Changwon, Divyansh, along with Shreya Agarwal, added to India’s medal tally by winning bronze in the 10-meter air rifle junior mixed team event.

In 2019, Divyansh showcased his prowess by securing silver at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing, which also secured India’s fourth quota spot in the shooting discipline for the 2020 Summer Olympics. His partnership with Anjum Moudgil in the mixed team event resulted in gold at the World Cup events in Beijing, Munich, and bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

At the 2019 World Cup Final in Putian, Divyansh clinched gold in the individual 10-meter air rifle event and, in partnership with Croatia’s Snježana Pejčić, secured gold in the mixed team event.

In recognition of his talent and achievements, Divyansh was promoted from the developmental group to the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme in May 2019, highlighting his promising future in Indian sport shooting.