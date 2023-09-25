Who is Aishwary Tomar? Shooter secures bronze in 10m air rifle at Asian Games

At the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, 21-year-old Aishwary Singh Tomar made India proud by clinching the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event. Let’s take a closer look at Aishwary’s inspiring journey in the world of sport shooting.

Born on February 3, 2001, in the village of Ratanpur, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, Aishwary hails from a family of farmers and is the youngest of three siblings.

His early exposure to the world of shooting came during hunting trips with his father, Veer Bahadur, a landlord. It was during these outings that he learned about the nuances of sport shooting, guided by his cousin, Navdeep Singh Rathore.

Aishwary’s formal training in the sport began in 2015 when he joined the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal. His dedication and talent soon started yielding remarkable results.

In 2019, Aishwary secured the bronze medal in the 50-meter rifle three positions event at the Asian Shooting Championships. His achievement not only earned him personal recognition but also secured an Olympic quota place for India at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

More achievements of Aishwary Tomar:

Throughout his journey, Aishwary has received accolades for his remarkable performances. In 2019, he was honored with the Eklavya Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on National Sports Day.

Aishwary’s success continued in junior events as well. He clinched the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Airgun Championships in the junior 10-meter air rifle event. Furthermore, at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, he set a junior world record in the 50-meter rifle three positions with an impressive score of 459.3, securing the gold medal.

A significant milestone in Aishwary’s career came at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, where he won the bronze medal in the 50-meter rifle three positions event with a score of 449.1 in the final. This achievement not only marked India’s second quota place for the 2020 Summer Olympics but also the 13th overall in shooting. Aishwary also contributed to India’s success by bagging bronze in the team event of the same discipline, alongside Chain Singh and Parul Kumar.

In 2021, Aishwary continued to shine, winning gold at the ISSF World Cup event in New Delhi with a score of 462.5 in the men’s 50-meter rifle three positions. His consistent excellence secured him qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Aishwary’s journey reached a pinnacle when he clinched gold in the 50m Rifle three positions men’s event with a new junior world record at the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. His unwavering dedication and exceptional talent continue to make India proud on the international shooting stage.