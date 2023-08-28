Who is Muhammed Anas Yahiya? Indian men’s 4x400m relay team finishes fifth at World Athletics Championships

Creating history, the Indian men’s 4×400 meters relay team achieved an incredible time of 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds during their run. This performance secured their place in the finals of the World Championships for the very first time. Moreover, they broke the previous Asian record of 2 minutes and 59.51 seconds, which had been held by Japan. The remarkable Indian quartet, comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh, finished second in their heat behind the United States, who clocked 2 minutes and 58.47 seconds.

Born on September 17, 1994, Seaman Muhammed Anas Yahiya is a sprinter from India who focuses on running the 400 meters race.

He took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics in both the 400 meters individual race and the 4 × 400 meters relay. Anas also holds the record for the fastest time in the 400 meters among Indian athletes, which is 45.24 seconds. He achieved this record at the 2019 Czech Athletics Championships.

Early Life:

Anas started doing sports at the Style Sports Academy in Nilamel. At first, he learned how to do the long jump. But by luck, he ended up doing the 400 meters race when his school team needed someone to join at the last moment. His younger brother also did the long jump in the 2017 World University Games.

He went to Sree Krishna College, which was part of the Calicut University. He also represented his university in national competitions.

Hailing from a simple family in Kerala’s Kollam district, Anas had a modest upbringing. Unfortunately, his father Yahiya passed away due to a heart attack.

Anas developed an interest in sports when he was just 10 years old. He began his journey in athletics by trying out the long jump. Later, his coach suggested he try the 400-meter race, which had an open spot in the team.

After his father’s death, Anas faced tough times and even had to stop participating in sports. It was his mother’s support and encouragement that motivated him to continue pursuing his athletic career.

Muhammed Anas Yahiya’s career:

Muhammed Anas Yahiya, a young sprinter who has stood out in running competitions in Asia, is a shining star on India’s racing track. He participated in the Olympics twice and holds India’s record in the 400 meters race.

In addition, he has won medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. He’s also just the third Indian runner to compete in the Olympics for the 400 meters after KM Binu and Milkha Singh. He achieved this in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Anas made his second Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020, representing India in the 4×400 meters men’s and mixed relays.

Muhammad Anas Yahiya took part in his inaugural 400-meter race back in 2000 during a carnival, guided by his coach. During this event, he completed the 400-meter run in 49 seconds.

Personal Records of Muhammed Anas Yahiya:

During the 2015 National Games, Muhammad Anas and his team achieved a second-place Silver medal in the 4×400 meters relay. A significant turning point occurred in 2016 for Anas when he secured a Silver medal in the 400 meters individual event at the Senior National Athletics Championships. In that very year, he showcased his progress by achieving a time of under 46 seconds in both the Indian Grand Prix and the Federation Cup, both hosted in Delhi.

Later in the same year, Anas had his first experience in international athletics when he took part in the Polish Athletics Championships. During the heats, he broke the national record for the 400 meters by completing the race in 45.44 seconds. Impressively, in the championship final, he outdid himself again and set a new national record with a remarkable time of 45.40 seconds. This outstanding achievement secured him a spot in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Anas went on to participate in the 2016 South Asian Games, which were held in Guwahati. There, he achieved a significant milestone by winning his first-ever international Gold medal as part of the 4×400 meters men’s relay team.

In 2019, Anas managed to surpass his own national record by achieving a time of 45.21 seconds. He secured a Gold medal at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic, marking another impressive accomplishment in his career.

Major Achievements:

2x In Top 8 at World Championships

1x Asian Games winner

2x Asian champion

2x Asian Games Silver medallist

1 x Asian Championships Silver medallist

2 x In Top 8 at Commonwealth Games

1 x In Top 8 at Asian Championships

3 x National Champion

1 x In Top 8 at World (Continental) Cup

1 x Current Asian Record holder – 4x400m

In 2022, due to an injured athlete Rajesh Ramesh, Anas was selected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to join the 4×400 meters relay team for the Commonwealth Games 2022.