Who is Puneet Gupta? Learn about Parineeti Chopra’s business partner

Parineeti Chopra, known for her acting prowess, is not just a Bollywood star but also a notable entrepreneur. She has made strategic investments in a business venture known as Clensta. Let’s delve into the profile of her business partner, Puneet Gupta.

Puneet Gupta holds the position of Founder & CEO at Clensta, a role he has embraced since February 2016. Located in Gurugram, Haryana, India, Clensta International is a visionary company committed to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions for everyday health and hygiene challenges.

Their mission includes addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity. As a biotechnology-based company with affiliations to IIT-Delhi, Clensta has carved a niche for itself in the industry. The company operates from the Biotechnology Business Incubation Facility at IIT-Delhi, which serves as its residency. Clensta’s cutting-edge products are well on their way for defense, home healthcare, and various hospitals across the nation.

More about Puneet Gupta

Puneet Gupta’s expertise extends beyond the corporate realm. He has served as a guest speaker at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, sharing insights on “Current and Emerging Issues in Finance” with a focus on Entrepreneurial Finance. His contribution as a guest speaker also extended to the FORE School of Management in New Delhi, where he participated in “Funding Startups,” an event organized by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development.

In terms of education, Puneet Gupta has a very diverse background. He completed a program in Sales and Marketing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Furthermore, he pursued an “Innovation Readiness Program, Startup launch from ideation to Billion Dollar Company”. This degree comes from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. His academic journey also includes a stint at Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur Campus, where he studied Instrumentation & Control Engineering and held the role of President of ISTE’s student society.