Who is Prince Yawar? Learn more about this Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

Prince Yawar, a dynamic model and fitness enthusiast originally from Kolkata but who has carved out a thriving career in Hyderabad, is gearing up to make his mark in the latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Let’s delve into who he is and what makes him stand out.

Born on June 12, 1996, in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, Prince Yawar is a versatile Indian model and actor, renowned for his contributions to the Telugu entertainment industry.

Prince pursued his higher education at St. Joseph Degree and PG College in Hyderabad, but his passion for fitness and modeling took root at an early age. During his college days, he took his first strides into the world of modeling, setting the stage for his remarkable journey.

In 2017, Prince Yawar made his acting debut in the Hindi serial “Chandrakanta,” marking the beginning of his acting career. Subsequently, he transitioned into the Telugu television arena, leaving a lasting impression with his prominent role in “Naa Peru Meenakshi.”

His television repertoire expanded to include popular shows like “Hitler Gari Pellam” on Zee Telugu, “Kalisi Unte Kaladu Sukham” on Star Maa, and “Abhishekam” on ETV, among others. In addition to conquering the small screen, Prince Yawar ventured into the world of cinema, gracing films such as “Commitment” and “Mistake.”

Now, the spotlight shines brightly on Prince Yawar as he steps into the challenging and often unpredictable environs of the Bigg Boss house. With his diverse background and undeniable charisma, viewers eagerly await to see if he can carve out a unique space for himself and make a lasting impact in the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss is a Telugu-language reality television show that belongs to the Bigg Boss franchise. It is broadcasted on Star Maa and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.