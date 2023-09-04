Who is Amardeep Chowdary? Actor participates in Bigg Boss Telugu

Amardeep Chowdary has added his name to the roster of well-known individuals entering the Bigg Boss Telugu realm. Let’s delve into his journey and background.

Amardeep Chowdary is an actor in the Telugu serial industry, exclusively working within the Telugu language domain. He was born on November 8th, 1990, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Following his school years, Amardeep pursued a degree in Computer Science, earning a B. Tech. Subsequently, he ventured to London to pursue a master’s degree. Upon returning from his overseas stint, he embarked on his acting career, commencing with a short film titled ‘Parinayam’ in 2016.

His journey then led him to Trivandrum, Kerala, where he worked for a software company. However, a twist of fate brought him back to Hyderabad, where he joined Idream Telugu and became a fixture in various short films and web series. Some of his notable works include ‘Pizza vs Gongura,’ ‘Mangamma Gari Manavadu,’ ‘Girl Friend Oorelithe,’ ‘Super Machi,’ ‘Raju Gari Kidnap,’ ‘My Pubg Wife,’ ‘Girlfriend,’ ‘Double Date,’ and ‘Love You Zindagi,’ among others.

Amardeep’s family background is steeped in culture and artistry. His father, Ameer Basha, is a Kuchipudi dancer and a retired RTC employee, while his mother, Rupa, is also a dancer and holds a prominent position as a BJP leader.

In personal news, on August 3rd, 2022, Amardeep entered into an engagement with Tejaswini Gowda, an actress, in Bangalore. Their journey continued, culminating in a joyful union as they tied the knot on December 14th, 2022, in Bangalore.

Amardeep Chowdary’s presence in Bigg Boss Telugu promises to add an interesting dimension to the show, bringing with him a diverse background and a rich tapestry of experiences.

Popular actor Nagarjuna is hosting this season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Fans eagerly await all the drama that is going to unfold.