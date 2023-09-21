Who is Munmun Dhamecha? Model denied gadgets’ custody after drugs case

Munmun Dhamecha, one of the individuals arrested alongside Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant in the 2021 cruise ship drug case, has been denied permission by a special court to retrieve her electronic devices and mobile phones. Let’s take a closer look at her background.

On October 3, 2021, Munmun Dhamecha found herself in custody under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug seizure. Allegedly, they were attending a party on the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship, where authorities confiscated drugs just off the Mumbai coast.

Munmun Dhamecha is an Indian fashion model hailing from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. She comes from a business-oriented family in Madhya Pradesh and is currently 29 years old.

In 2019, she graced the runway at the International Institute of Fashion Technology (IIFT) in North Delhi Campus. That same year, she also made an appearance on the catwalk at the Asian Designer Week.

Munmun had sought the return of her confiscated belongings, but the NCB’s special prosecutor argued that her electronic gadgets contained crucial pieces of evidence, including voice notes and photos. However, despite objections from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the court did decide to return her passport and bank passbook to her.