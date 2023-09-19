Who is Maleesha Kharwa? Indian model thriving globally once lived in Mumbai slum

A Mumbai teenager, Maleesha Kharwa, hailing from an underprivileged community, has captured the spotlight virtually overnight as the new face of a high-end skincare brand. At just 15 years old, Maleesha’s remarkable journey has seen her rise from the slums of Mumbai to gracing the covers of renowned fashion magazines, including Vogue and Cosmopolitan. Most recently, Forest Essentials, an Indian skincare company, appointed her as their brand ambassador.

Her extraordinary journey began when Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman discovered her during a music video shoot in Mumbai. Moved by her potential, he took it upon himself to create an Instagram account for Maleesha and initiated a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to support her education and dreams. This endeavor helped turn her aspirations of becoming a model into a reality.

In April 2023, Maleesha became the face of Forest Essentials’ “Yuvati” collection, a social initiative aimed at empowering young souls. With a substantial following on social media, she uses her platform to share glimpses of her personal and professional life while striving to inspire others.

Reflecting on her journey, Maleesha Kharwa shared, “I always wanted to become a model. I started dreaming of it when I was just five years old. I am overjoyed and hold aspirations of becoming a supermodel one day.”

More about Maleesha Kharwa:

Born to Gujarati parents in Mumbai, her father works as a clown at children’s events to support their family. Thanks to her modeling earnings, Maleesha has managed to purchase a one-room flat in a city tenement.

Her aspirations extend beyond the realm of modeling. Maleesha aims to encourage young girls like herself to embrace their natural beauty. In addition to her modeling commitments, she is working on launching a platform called “Maleesha People”. There she intends to interact with similar children and inspire them to dream big.

Maleesha Kharwa’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of dreams and determination.