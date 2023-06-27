Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan to share screen in her debut film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly is set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in a feature film. He has also collaborated with his son Aryan Khan for his directorial ad debut. Now the father Daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khana could soon be seen makeing an appearance on the big screen.

Reportedly next year, Suhana will make her theatrical debut in which the actor would make a cameo. If recent reports to be believed, Pathaan’s Director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are working together on a new movie. It is said that the actor could co-produce the film along with that he will play a special part in it.

It is also said that the casting for the film has already begun as the makers are planning to start the shoot by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki and Jawaan. Suhana is set to make her debut with The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and many others big names.