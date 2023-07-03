Who is Lady Tarzan? Meet Jamuna Tudu, the Padma Shri Awardee Environmentalist

In the realm of advocacy and leadership, there are those whose efforts reverberate silently, leaving an indelible mark on the world. Jamuna Tudu, affectionately known as Lady Tarzan, is one such unsung hero. Recognized for her unwavering commitment to protecting our environment, she has been honored with the prestigious title “Lady Tarzan” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hailing from a humble village in Odisha, Jamuna Tudu embarked on her journey of environmental preservation from the picturesque hamlet of Potka in Jharkhand. It was here that she first witnessed the devastating effects of deforestation, carried out ruthlessly by timber mafias and Naxalites. Unafraid and determined, she fearlessly confronted these perpetrators, setting in motion her extraordinary mission.

A unique tradition initiated by Tudu captures the essence of her deep connection with nature. On every World Environment Day, she started the practice of tying Rakhis, symbolic of a sibling bond, around the trees. Through this simple yet profound act, she aims to emphasize the vital importance of nurturing and protecting our precious natural resources.

With an unwavering spirit and an infectious passion, Tudu rallied her fellow villagers and established the Van Suraksha Samiti, or Forest Protection Committee. This remarkable initiative brought together thousands of individuals, united in their mission to combat illegal tree felling and safeguard the forests they hold dear. Through their collective efforts, they have successfully preserved nearly 50 hectares of invaluable forest land, safeguarding the delicate ecosystems within.

In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Jamuna Tudu was honored with the Woman Transforming India (WTI) award in 2018. This esteemed accolade, presented annually by NITI Aayog, celebrates the exemplary contributions of women change-makers. Tudu’s relentless dedication to her cause and the positive impact she has made on her community garnered widespread admiration, leading to her well-deserved recognition.

The pinnacle of her accolades came in 2019 when Jamuna Tudu was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian honors in India. This esteemed recognition further solidifies her status as a trailblazer and role model, inspiring countless individuals to embrace environmental stewardship and protect the natural world we all depend on.