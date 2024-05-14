Rahul’s ‘tempo wala friend’ dig at Modi over privatisation of airports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the privatisation of airports, and asked for how many “tempos” did he sell the country’s assets to his “tempo wala friend”.

“Today I was at Lucknow airport. From here to Mumbai and from Guwahati to Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister has handed over all the airports to his ‘tempo friend’. The country’s assets were sold for how many tempos, will Narendra Modi tell the public?” Gandhi wrote on ‘X’.

The Congress leader was apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations that Rahul Gandhi has stopped attacking (Gautam) Adani and (Mukesh) Ambani.

“You would have seen that the Congress shahzada, for the last five years, has been repeating this. Since his Rafale row was grounded, he started repeating this – first, he spoke of five industrialists, and then Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But even since elections were announced, they have stopped abusing the two. I want to ask the public of Telangana, the shahzada should declare – how much have they taken from Ambani-Adani? How much of black money has been taken? Have tempos full of cash reached the Congress? What’s the deal that’s been struck? Why did you stop abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? Surely something is amiss,” Modi said at an election rally last week.

The Congress, however, clarified that Rahul has not stopped attacking the two businessmen and said that “Pappa” has turned against his “own children”.

“The tide of this election has turned so violently that the “Pappa” of “Hum Do Hamare Do” is turning on his own children,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.