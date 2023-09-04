Who is Kiran Rathod? Raveena Tandon’s cousin participates in Bigg Boss Telugu

Kiran Rathod, a renowned Indian actress and model with a diverse filmography spanning Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, has entered the vibrant world of Bigg Boss Telugu. Let’s delve into her journey.

Kiran Rathod, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, boasts a career that transcends regional boundaries. Her acting debut took place in the Bollywood film “Yaadein,” marking the inception of her illustrious career.

With an ardent fan base in the Kollywood industry, Kiran Rathod has left her mark in Tamil cinema with notable performances in films such as “Winner,” “Gemini,” “Villain,” “Muthina Kathirikai,” “Ambala,” and many more. Now, she is set to embark on a new adventure as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, under the charismatic hosting of Nagarjuna.

More about Kiran Rathod:

Born on January 11, 1981, in Jaipur, Kiran Rathod shares her family ties with the acclaimed actress Raveena Tandon. She pursued her education in Arts at Mithibai College in Mumbai. Following her college days, she ventured into the world of modeling and made appearances in several Hindi pop albums. In 2001, she made her mark in the film industry with her role in “Yaadein.”

Kiran Rathod’s acting prowess extends beyond her Bollywood debut. Notable roles in films like “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani,” “Thandavam,” “Villain,” “Thirumalai,” “Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw,” and “Souten: The Other Woman” have solidified her position in the industry. Her talent received due recognition when she received the Cinema Express Award for Best New Face Actress.

Kiran Rathod captivated hearts and left an indelible mark with her performance in “Yaadein”. She has now embraced the challenge of being a part of Bigg Boss Telugu. Her journey, which began as a model, blossomed into a lead role in Subhash Ghai’s “Yaadein”. It is a testament to her enduring success in the world of entertainment.