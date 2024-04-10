Raveena drops pics of her Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple visit with daughter

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha visited the Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

Raveena took to Instagram and posted a gamut of pictures featuring her and her daughter posing at the temple after seeking divine blessings.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Om Namoh Shivaye!”

The Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir is in Verul village of Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga mandirs. The Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple is an ancient Hindu temple in the town of Trimbak, in the Trimbakeshwar tehsil, in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Talking about work, Raveena’s latest release is ‘Patna Shuklla’, which revolves around a fearless lawyer who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in an education scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

‘Patna Shuklla’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.