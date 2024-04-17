Raveena Tandon talks about Bollywood’s gender pay gap

Veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about the stark pay disparity between male and female actors in the industry, shedding light on the struggles she faced during her three-decade-long career. In a candid interview, Tandon revealed that in the earlier days of Bollywood, actresses had to toil for long hours and work on multiple films just to earn what their male counterparts made from a single project.

“The pay gap between male and female actors was glaringly evident back then,” Raveena Tandon expressed. “While male stars earned a substantial sum from a single film, actresses like myself had to juggle between 15 to 20 projects to match their earnings.”

Highlighting the changing landscape of the industry, Tandon acknowledged the positive shift brought about by the entry of corporates, which has ushered in a more professional approach to filmmaking. “The advent of corporates has revolutionized the way things are done in Bollywood,” she remarked. “It’s heartening to see a more equitable and professional environment emerging.”

Tandon also noted that this pay gap influenced the choices made by male actors like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who became more selective in their projects. “Male actors could afford to be discerning due to their higher earnings, whereas female actors often had to take up multiple projects to sustain themselves financially,” she explained.

Reflecting on her own journey, Tandon expressed gratitude for the evolving industry landscape, which has provided opportunities for actresses to demand equal pay for equal work. “While the disparity was disheartening, I’m optimistic about the positive changes taking place,” she said.

In her latest film, “Patna Shuklla,” Tandon portrays the role of a lawyer delving into an education scandal involving roll numbers, shedding light on a pertinent issue affecting countless students across India. The film, which also features the late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij, serves as a poignant reminder of the systemic challenges prevalent in the education sector.