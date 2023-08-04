Who is Justice Rohit B Deo? Bombay HC judge resigns

Justice Rohit B Deo, a distinguished member of the Bombay High Court, has recently made a significant decision in his legal journey. This decision involves his resignation from his esteemed position, a role where he has presided over a range of cases, leaving a noteworthy impact.

Justice Rohit B Deo, who has been serving on the Nagpur bench of the High Court, shared his decision to step down with candor during a court session held on a Friday. He took this step after efficiently managing a docket of cases scheduled for the day. Lawyers present in the courtroom relayed that Justice Deo addressed those in attendance, expressing his apologies and clarifying that he harbored no animosity towards anyone. He further extended his regret if his actions or words had inadvertently caused any distress.

It’s worth delving into Justice Deo’s professional trajectory, which has been marked by dedication and diligence. Initially appointed as an additional judge to the Bombay High Court on the 5th of June, 2017, he solidified his role as a permanent judge on April 12, 2019.

Advertisement

Notably, his anticipated retirement date was set for December 4, 2025. Justice Deo’s commitment extended beyond his judicial responsibilities, as he served as the assistant solicitor general, capably representing the interests of the Central Government within the Nagpur bench of the HC. He also took on the significant mantle of advocate general for Maharashtra, showcasing his versatility and expertise.

In a pivotal ruling last October, Justice Deo helmed a bench that acquitted GN Saibaba and five co-accused individuals. The ruling underscored the absence of a valid sanction under section 45(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, rendering the trial against them null and void. This decision reverberated as a departure from the trial court’s earlier ruling, which had resulted in their sentencing to life imprisonment back in 2017.

The justice’s involvement in matters of public interest is further demonstrated by his role in halting the execution of a Government Resolution (GR) issued on January 3 of the same year. This GR conferred the state government with the authority to annul punitive actions initiated by the revenue department concerning unauthorized extraction of minor minerals. These actions were carried out by contractors engaged in construction or execution work related to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project.