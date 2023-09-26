Who is Imran Riaz Khan? Pakistani journalist returns home after four months

In a heartwarming turn of events, missing Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan has finally returned home after a harrowing four-month ordeal. Imran, a former TV anchor and a prominent YouTuber with over three million followers, was apprehended in May while attempting to leave Pakistan amid concerns for his safety. His unexpected reappearance has drawn attention to his extraordinary journey.

Imran Riaz Khan, a well-known Pakistani journalist and YouTuber, captured the hearts of millions with his insightful commentary and fearless reporting. However, on May 11, 2023, distressing news emerged that local authorities arrested him while trying to escape potential political repression in his homeland.

Speculation quickly arose, linking Imran’s abduction to his vocal critiques of the government and military. Given the alarming pattern of enforced disappearances targeting critics, dissenters, and journalists in Pakistan, concerns swirled regarding Imran’s safety and well-being. Reports hinted at the possibility of mistreatment or even worse.

The saga took a dramatic turn on September 25, 2023. Authorities miraculously recovered and reunited him with his family after more than four months of uncertainty.

More about Imran Riaz Khan:

Imran’s journalistic journey began as a news anchor and reporter on the Express News channel. In 2020, he embarked on a new chapter by launching his YouTube channel, “Imran Riaz Khan,” which garnered an impressive 3.48 million subscribers by October 2022. Imran’s dedication to current affairs also led him to collaborate with other television channels, including GNN and Samaa TV.

The chain of events leading to Imran’s disappearance began on May 11, 2023. Punjab Police arrested him at Sialkot Airport, ostensibly in connection with the May 9 riots. However, despite the issuance of a 30-day detention notice, Imran got bail on the same night.

CCTV footage revealed a darker twist in the puzzling circumstances. It showed that Imran Riaz Khan was forcibly abducted outside the prison by four to five masked individuals. They subsequently placed him inside a Toyota Vigo.

In the subsequent court proceedings, Usman Anwar disclosed that the abductors had used Afghan SIM cards, making their traceability a challenge for the police. Anwar also shared that Punjab Police had formed a special working group dedicated to the recovery of the missing journalist.

Imran Riaz Khan’s triumphant return to his family brings both relief and renewed attention to the critical issue of journalist safety in Pakistan, where reporters like Imran continue to face immense challenges while pursuing their commitment to truth and freedom of expression.