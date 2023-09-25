Who is Rudrankksh Patil? Shooter leads Indian team to Asian Games gold

At the recent Asian Games, a talented Indian 10m air rifle team led by 19-year-old Rudrankksh Patil clinched the country’s first gold medal, setting a remarkable world record score. Let’s delve into the journey and achievements of Rudrankksh Patil.

Born on December 16, 2003, in Thane, Maharashtra, Rudrankksh has been making waves in the world of sport shooting. His coach, Ajit Patil, has played a pivotal role in his development. Rudrankksh’s parents, Balasaheb Patil and Hemangini Patil, were the initial driving force behind his interest in shooting.

In December 2022, Rudrankksh achieved the top rank in the 10m air rifle category, showcasing his exceptional skills and determination. His remarkable performance at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for him.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Rudrankksh has amassed an impressive medal tally, including 7 gold medals, 1 silver, and 2 bronze. He has actively participated in prestigious shooting events like the World Championships, ISSF Junior Cup, World Cup, and World Cup Final.

More achievements of Rudrankksh Patil:

At the 2022 Cairo World Championships, Rudrankksh displayed his prowess by securing first place in the Men’s 10m air rifle event and the Men’s 10m air rifle team event. His exceptional talent was further evident when he triumphed in the President’s Cup held in Cairo in 2022.

In the 2022 Asian Championships in Daegu, Rudrankksh once again showcased his skills by achieving first place in the Men’s 10m air rifle team event. His achievements in these international competitions have solidified his status as a rising star in the world of sport shooting.

Rudrankksh’s journey into shooting began after he initially dabbled in chess and football. Interestingly, he found the idea of standing still for hours in shooting quite boring at first. However, his dedication and hard work have transformed him into a proficient shooter who now represents his country with pride and has a collection of medals to his name.

Rudrankksh Patil’s recent success at the Asian Games not only brought glory to India but also underscored his potential to achieve even greater heights in the world of sport shooting in the years to come.