Who is Brooke Sansone? Have a look at Charlie Puth’s fiancee

Singer Charlie Puth recently delighted his fans by sharing some heartwarming news – he and his longtime friend, Brooke Sansone, have exchanged rings. But before we dive into their story, let’s get to know Brooke a bit better.

Brooke Sansone is an American personality, recognized as the fiancee of the American singer Charlie Puth.

Both Charlie and Brooke hail from New Jersey and shared their childhood together. She’s affectionately known as Brookie by those close to her and is the proud owner of a pet dog named Luca Julius. Brooke is 23 years old and was born in New Jersey, USA. She completed her education at Red Bank Catholic High School in Monmouth before earning a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the College of Charleston in 2021.

Her father is Paul Sansone Jr., an auto dealer, and her mother goes by the name Chris Sansone. She has an elder sister named Emmaline Sansone and a brother named Michael Sansone.

Brooke currently works as a digital marketing and PR coordinator at the NYC design company, Butter and Eggs Interiors. Prior to this, she gained valuable experience as a marketing intern and later served as a social media marketing manager at Hyer Home in Charleston. Additionally, she teamed up with her friend Olivia D’Angelo to manage an Instagram page called Thee Closet Next Door.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone first publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2002, confirming it through a post on the singer’s social media during his 31st birthday celebration.

In February 2023, the couple made their inaugural appearance on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles, marking another milestone in their journey together.