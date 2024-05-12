Stray Kids and Charlie Puth drop ‘Lose My Breath’ music video

The awaited music video of Stray Kids collaboration with ‘Attention’ and ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ sensation Charlie Puth is out now and it is hitting all the right notes. The video dropped yesterday and has already amassed 8.4 million views in just one day on YouTube.

The K-pop boyband’s latest release is fresh, energetic, catchy, and a blend of powerful emotions. In the video, the 8 members can be seen navigating complex human emotions individually while flaunting their edgy dance moves.

They come together in the music video for an enigmatic dance sequence with fireworks in the background that is sprinkled across the video, adding to the visual appeal of the video. Water imagery and the colour white remain a constant symbol throughout the video. It can be said that water represents both suffering and healing in the video, effectively employing the duality of nature to convey the emotional journeys displayed in the video.

The studio edition of ‘Lose My Breath’ includes an instrumental version of the peppy track. The song has been written and composed by the group’s in-house team, 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN) along with Puth. It has been produced by Charlie Puth and Johnny Goldstein. The song was initially announced in April, describing it as a ‘warm-up’ for their anticipated album which has been slated for release in the summer. The group even went ahead to drop a reaction video on their single on YouTube for the first time.

Earlier this month, the boyband Stray Kids also made it to the Gold House’s Annual A100 list that honours 100 Asia-Pacific leaders and artists who had created a significant impact on American culture and society in the past year. Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran of Gold House said, “This year was special: Asian Pacific leaders had a record number of records broken while building a more inclusive tomorrow for all, particularly in new avenues like AI. Gold House is honored to celebrate so many new and established leaders who are committed to both equity and excellence.”

Stray Kids were also seen making headlines earlier this week for being the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. The members were caught looking dapper in custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits. Taking to Instagram, Charlie Puth commented ‘looking good boys’ under the group’s photos.

This isn’t the first time singer Charlie Puth has collaborated with a K-pop group. Earlier we saw him collaborate with BTS star Jungkook for the 2022 single ‘Left and Right’ and produce the song ‘Like That’ for the girl group BabyMonster.