Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John on Instagram

Emma Roberts delighted her fans on Tuesday with a heartfelt announcement on Instagram: she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Cody John! The actress shared a charming snapshot capturing their joyous moment, where Roberts, dressed in a flowing pink dress, proudly displayed her sparkling engagement ring alongside John, who looked dapper in a denim shirt. The couple beamed with happiness as they posed for the camera, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Their love story became public in August 2022 when John shared a romantic photo of them kissing on a boat, captioned with a sweet sentiment. Roberts later confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Eve, celebrating their journey together with a series of photos from the past year.

Known for their affectionate posts, Emma Roberts added a touch of humor to the engagement announcement with a quirky caption, playfully noting she wanted to break the news before her mom could spill the beans. The post instantly sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities alike, including Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele, and Julianne Hough, all expressing their excitement and well-wishes for the couple.

Before finding happiness with John, Roberts had a notable relationship with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a son named Rhodes. The couple parted ways in late 2021 after nearly three years together. Prior to that, Roberts had a high-profile relationship with Evan Peters from 2013 to 2019.

As Roberts and John embark on this new chapter together, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses into their journey towards marriage. The engagement news has not only captured the hearts of fans but also highlighted the joyous moments that Roberts continues to share with her loved ones and supporters worldwide.