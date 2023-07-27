Who is Bjornar Moxnes? Norway leader who stole Hugo Boss sunglasses resigns

Bjornar Moxnes, the leader of the left-wing party in Norway, was caught on camera stealing a pair of expensive sunglasses from an Oslo duty-free store, according to Politico. He has resigned as party leader of Norway’s Red Party which has eight seats in the Norwegian parliament.

Moxnes led Norway’s Red Party for 11 years while in that position, assisting the party in gaining seven seats in the country’s parliament in the elections of 2021.

On June 16, surveillance video from a duty-free shop captured him robbing two Hugo Boss sunglasses.

Moxnes can be seen in the video trying on sunglasses and asking his girlfriend for her thoughts. He is then spotted packing the shades into his pocket and leaving the business without paying for them a short while later.

Police accused the politician of theft on June 30 “with the intent to obtain an unjust gain for himself or others.” ” For stealing the Hugo Boss sunglasses valued 1,199 kroner (almost Rs 10,000), he was fined 3,000 kroner (about 24,000).

Beginning in July, Moxnes phoned in ill due to a viral video of the shoplifting. One day before his planned return from sick leave, Moxnes confessed to having committed the theft and resigned from his position.He confessed to the theft in a Facebook post on July 24 and gave up his post as party leader.

He stated on Facebook that those in positions of authority should be held accountable and challenged.

“Many people have questioned my ability to accomplish something so foolish. In the past two weeks, I’ve asked myself this question a lot. I haven’t received a thorough explanation. But I’m positive that whatever I did was bad, and now I have to live with the repercussions,” he wrote.

Moxnes will be succeeded as party leader by Marie Sneve Martinussen, according to the Red Party national executive committee.

Martinussen on Monday condemned both the theft and the way Moxnes handled the scandal, because he did not provide “correct information” about the case from the beginning.