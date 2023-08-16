Who is Bittu Bajrangi? Key arrest in Haryana’s Nuh violence case

Raj Kumar, known widely as Bittu Bajrangi, is a notable figure in the realm of cow vigilantism in Faridabad. He holds the position of the Faridabad head within the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force. Let us look at who he is.

Prior to his apprehension, Bittu Bajrangi’s actual identity remained as Raj Kumar. His involvement came to the forefront due to a video that emerged prior to the Bajrang Dal event, known as the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, scheduled for July 31.

This event met with aggression from Muslim groups in Nuh. This sparked accusations that Bittu Bajrangi played a role in inciting violence. Preceding his arrest, he underwent police questioning. Notably, Bittu Bajrangi stands as the foremost significant arrest connected to the Nuh violence case.

Bittu Bajrangi, a self-professed protector of cows is popular for his inflammatory statements. Authorities have apprehended him in connection with the Nuh unrest in Haryana. The turmoil transpired during a procession orchestrated by a Hindu group.

On the 1st of August, an initial report was lodged against Bittu Bajrangi due to a widely circulated video. In the video, he was garbed in saffron attire while a song with menacing lyrics played in the background.

One of the individuals filing a complaint was Usha, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). She alleged that Bittu Bajrangi engaged in inappropriate behavior towards her when she attempted to prevent him from participating in the Yatra. According to the officer’s account, he even sat on the bonnet of her vehicle.

Bittu Bajrangi previously disseminated a video clip in slow motion, portraying him walking while adorned in saffron attire. The soundtrack with lyrics accompanied the video. It said, “Goli pe goli chalengi, baap toh baap rahega” (shots will be exchanged, the father will remain the father).

“We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and trishuls marching to Nalhar temple. I was on law and order duty and stopped them. I ordered cops to snatch and seize their weapons and they started raising slogans against police. They manhandled the team. As we tried to leave with their weapons in our vehicles they went ahead lying in front of vehicles. Another police team came to intervene but they opened rear gates of our official vehicle and fled with weapons. I was busy with post clash law and order resumption so complaint delayed,” said Usha Kundu in her complaint.

During an interview with India Today, Bittu Bajrangi, who was part of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession that came under attack in Nuh, was probed about his viral video. He responded, “I simply responded to those who had issued threats against me.”

The apprehension ensued after a short pursuit by law enforcement officers in close proximity to Bittu Bajrangi’s residence. The officers had both batons and firearms. Surveillance footage from the vicinity of Bittu Bajrangi’s dwelling depicted the sequence of events, illustrating how plainclothes officers gave chase to the self-declared cow defender.

The cow vigilante appeared taken aback by the sudden appearance of the officers. A crowd of locals witnessed the incident as approximately 15 to 20 officers pursued the cow vigilante. They wore lungis. Subsequently, the officers managed to apprehend Bittu Bajrangi after a brief pursuit that unfolded within the alleyways of Faridabad during the afternoon of Tuesday.

Last month’s prolonged communal strife, lasting for a span of 18 hours, resulted in a heartrending toll of five fatalities and left over 70 individuals wounded. The turmoil swiftly escalated, spanning from Nuh to Gurugram and even reaching Badshahpur, covering an impressive distance of 40 km.

Amid the upheaval, a mosque engulfed in flames during the late hours of the night, as unruly crowds ran amok, igniting over a hundred vehicles and causing extensive devastation. Within the casualties were two members of the security personnel and two civilians, including a revered mosque cleric.