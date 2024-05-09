BJP should worry about UP after June 4: Akhilesh on Haryana crisis

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav said not only Haryana but the BJP should also worry about UP after June 4 (when the Lok Sabha elections will conclude).

He was reacting to the sudden crisis for the BJP government in Haryana.

After addressing an election rally here on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP had deployed police at many places, including Sambhal, to influence the booths with a significant number of Samajwadi Party votes, in the second phase. However, he was happy that his party workers were not scared.

He predicted that the BJP would lose Amla, Badaun, Mainpuri, and all the surrounding seats in the second phase, which he said is visible in the speeches of BJP leaders coming from Lucknow and Delhi. The public is defeating them as the entire PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) family is united and the public is supporting SP.

He alleged by eliminating jobs, the government is taking employees through outsourcing. Government departments are being privatized. The youth are angry with this.

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP is the biggest fake party in the entire universe. While it claims to be the largest party in the world, it is lagging far behind in so far as development is concerned.

He said the BJP promised to double the income of farmers under the double-engine government but handed over the earnings of farmers to middlemen. The Central Government has started Agniveer Scheme for four years, but there is resentment among the youth.

“If the BJP forms a government again, then the policemen engaged in our and your security will also be included in the Agniveer scheme,” he predicted.

Akhilesh Yadav said in the first, second, and third phases of elections, the public has exposed the lies of BJP and foiled its plans. The former CM said that there is no mention of development in the double-engine government, only fighting is being done between Hindus and Muslims.