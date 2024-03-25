Sub Jr Nationals: Haryana, Delhi boxers shine in semifinals

Sixteen Haryana boxers and Delhi’s six pugilists clinched victories to enter the finals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

For Haryana, Uday Singh led the charge as he outclassed Chhattisgarh’s Giraansh 5-0 in the boy’s 37kg semi-finals.

Along with Uday, 15 more Haryana boxers entered the finals, eight each in the boys and girls category. For boys, Nitin (40kg), Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) Siddhant (61kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) made it to the finals.

Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) were the girl boxers from Haryana to win their semifinals bout.

From Delhi, Ahaana Sharma (49kg) and Yashika (61kg) won against M Nisalini from Tamil Nadu and Priyanka Thapa of Meghalaya with a similar 5-0 scoreline respectively in the girls section. Siya (37kg) and Akshita Negi (67kg) also clinched victories with split decisions.

Aryan Choudhary (43kg) and Aryaveer (70+kg) made it to the final for Delhi in the boys’ category with contrasting 4-1 and 5-0 victories over Sikkim’s Sayal Kami and Priyanshu Raj. respectively.

For Uttarakhand, Aditya Mehra (35kg), Om Bhandari (67kg), Yash Kapri (70+kg) marched into the boys’ finals while Deepali Thapa (33kg), Khushi Chand (46kg), Bhumika Basera (55kg) entered finals in the girls category.

Maharashtra has all the winners in the girls category, Samiksha Singh (52kg) put up an impressive show against Jharkhand’s Rachna Kumari to grab an easy 5-0 win in the last-4 encounter.

Gargi Raut (58kg) and Trushna Mohite (67kg) won their bouts with a RSC decision against Gujarat’s Sakshi Thapa and Punjab’s Kirti Sohal respectively. Shanaya, on the other hand, thrashed Assam’s Barbie 5-0 in the 64kg semi-finals.

Justin Lalthanpuia (46kg), L H Vanneihtluanga (49kg) from Mizoram, and Manipur’s Karung (55kg) and Khundom (58kg) also made their way into the boys finals.

S Sujith (37kg) was the lone boxer from Tamil Nadu to make it into the final with a 3-2 win over State Pollution Sports Control Board’s Ayush Kumar.