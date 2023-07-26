Who is Ary Borges? The debutant who beat Pele and Ronaldinho with his work of football.

Brazil has always presented world-class talents in front of the world at prestigious footballing events. One such talent which got her recognition recently on Sunday was Ary Borges. A 23-year-old athlete who made waves in the Brazilian sports market with her debut World Cup hat trick, leading to comparisons with her idol and teammate, Marta. Marta holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored.

As Brazil has won their first match against Panama with a vast margin of 4-0 due to Borge’s iconic gameplay, let us dig into this topic and make the world aware of the new soldier of Brazillian football in action, who broke Pele and Ronaldinho’s record.

Ary Borges, for whom the world screams and crowns her today, has come a long way by walking on roads made up of pebbles, not of roses. According to FIFA, she is the first, considering both woman and man in the history of Brazil, who scored a hat trick on her debut for the country in a World Cup. Neither Pele nor Ronaldinho was able to achieve this milestone for their nation. Even Marta, the greatest player of all time in women’s football for Brazil and is currently playing her sixth World Cup, has not been able to achieve in her national shirt.

Quoting from Twitter, Marta praised Borges stating, “Scoring three goals on a debut is not easy, but she was on a different plane.”she has scored 115 goals for the nation.

Borges is an attacking midfielder for Brazil who was abandoned by her parents at the age of ten years, shifting her to live with her grandmother. Her parents left her in search of a better life in Sao Paulo. The 23-year-old later joined her father and travelled to various cities in search of a better atmosphere for football. She got her first chance in Centro Olimpico, where her journey towards professional football began.

She later also played for teams like Sao Paulo and Sport Recife before joining Palmeiras, where she netted 34 games in 83 games. She also played a crucial role for Palmeiras by providing goals in the semi-final and the finals. This style of football by Borges attracted various clubs, which later led to her transfer in December to an American team, Racing Rousville.

Currently, she is considered the most vital and promising talents of Brazilian football and aims at surpassing various records soon.