Who is Anirudh Ravichander, music composer for Jawan?

Talking about entering Bollywood with Jawan, Anirudh Ravichander told reporters, “I never had any specific dream about going to Bollywood. I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films and I am a big fan. My brother Atlee is directing the film and he is taking us all there. So, it’s going to be a great experience for all of us. I met Shah Rukh, sir. With Jawan, I think I can expand my musical audience.”

When the topic turns to the Tamil film industry, numerous personalities may come to mind, but a name that has been making significant waves in recent years is that of Anirudh Ravichander. Born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Anirudh, who is currently 32 years old, is on the verge of marking his 33rd birthday. However, who precisely is this musical sensation?

Anirudh Ravichander comes from a prestigious lineage, being the son of Ravi Raghavendra. What’s perhaps lesser-known is his close familial ties to the legendary Rajinikanth, as his grandmother is none other than Latha Rajinikanth. However, this impressive background never overshadowed his unique talents and personal achievements.

Anirudh’s passion for music emerged at a young age, and the world was introduced to his exceptional talent when the song “Why This Kolaveri Di” took the internet by storm. Hailing from the Tamil film “3,” this track became a sensation, amassing over 85 million views on YouTube and solidifying Anirudh as a household name in the industry.

Anirudh Ravichander, born on October 16, 1990, and often credited mononymously as Anirudh, is a highly accomplished Indian music composer, music producer, and singer renowned for his contributions to the Indian film industry, primarily in Tamil cinema. He has also lent his musical talents to several Telugu and Hindi films. Anirudh’s lineage is noteworthy, being the son of the esteemed actor Ravi Raghavendra and the nephew of the iconic Rajinikanth.

His remarkable achievements include clinching three Filmfare Awards, an impressive tally of nine SIIMA Awards, six Edison Awards, and five Vijay Awards, establishing himself as a musical powerhouse.

Anirudh burst onto the scene with his debut song, “Why This Kolaveri Di,” composed for the 2012 film “3.” This track took the global music scene by storm, amassing a staggering 400 million views on YouTube.

A pivotal moment in his career came when acclaimed director A.R. Murugadoss enlisted him to compose music for “Kaththi” (2014), starring Vijay. The soundtrack featured the viral sensation “Selfie Pulla.” It was a watershed moment until he was entrusted with the task of composing music for Rajinikanth’s “Petta” in 2019, marking a high point in his career.

In 2016, Anirudh inked a record deal with Sony Music, which became the platform for publishing his independent albums and live concert recordings. This year also saw him collaborate with Diplo on a remix of Major Lazer’s chart-topping hit single, “Cold Water,” showcasing his global appeal and musical versatility.