Who is Abdul Rozik Bigg Boss OTT Wild card entry?

Abdu Rozik, the popular social media sensation is all set to add cuteness and fun to Bigg Boss OTT2 house. Already on Bigg Boss 16 Abdu is known for his eccentric personality and entertaining content, he will charm the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavor to the dynamics inside the house.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajiki singer who is very popular in India too as he was the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and had won the heart of millions of television viewers.

The 19-year-old singer was born in 2003 to the family of gardener in the village Gishdarva in the Panjakent District of Ta Districk of Tajikistan.

Abdul was diagnosed with growth hormone, deficiency and rickets at the age of five. he used to sing in the street bazaars of Tajikistan to earn money and provide essentials for his family.

At the age of 17 Abdul was spotted by IFCM, a talent management company based in the UAE. UAE’s family’s Yasmin Safai who owns IFCM decided to invest in his talent.

The Tajik influencer became the first personality from his country to receive the long-term UAE Golden visa. After releasing his Hindi debut titled Chota bhai Jaan as a tribute to Bollywood icon Salman Khan, he became popular in India also. Abdul is now an internet sensation and has been praised for his impeccable journey.

Abdu has returned to Mumbai recently after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa. He actively uploaded photos and videos with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants on his social media and now Jio Cinema had dropped the teaser of him being first wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT

