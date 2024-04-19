Mumbai crime branch detains brother of shooting suspect in Salman Khan case

In the latest twist in the recent shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home, the city’s Crime Branch has taken Sonu Gupta, the brother of prime suspect Vicky Gupta, into custody for questioning. Mumbai police sources suspect his involvement in the plot and are currently probing the matter.

According to police disclosures, the main accused, Sagar Pal, was drawn to the allure of a gangster’s lifestyle and became associated with a criminal network to pursue his ambitions. Allegedly, he was offered a lucrative sum to carry out the shooting outside Salman Khan’s residence.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday morning in Mumbai when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle pulled up outside the residence of Salman, and opened fire. Concealed behind helmets, they executed the attack with precision, suggesting careful planning.

Following the shooting, the case was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has mobilized over 10 teams to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial findings suggest a premeditated assault, with four rounds fired and a live cartridge recovered from the scene.

City authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to unraveling the truth behind the incident, vowing to leave no stone unturned in identifying the perpetrators and uncovering their motives. Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, swiftly arrived at the scene to oversee the ongoing investigation.

As the inquiry progresses, the public eagerly awaits further developments in this unfolding saga.