Why is Hamster Kombat not opening for users? How to resolve it?

Multiple users of Hamster Kombat, a new crypto game that provides Hamster coins to the players just by tapping on the screen, took to social media and complained that they were unable to open the app on Sunday.

They reported that whenever they launch the Hamster Kombat app, they are shown an error message, “Web page not available”.

It was showing an error “ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED” which is related to DNS.

Advertisement

Why is Hamster Kombat showing an error?

This happens in the cases when the browser can not find the IP address associated with the domain name. The system cannot resolve the DNS address of the server that the user is requesting.

This is caused by incorrect operation of DNS services, both on your computer and on the server. That is, the cause of the problem may be either you or the site server, which you cannot access.

In addition In addition, “errnamenotresolved” may only occur in certain programs or browsers, while other applications using a network connection may work without failure.

The other potential reasons for the failure are overloaded on the Hamster Kombat server, outdated version of the telegram app, bugs and glitches, Corrupted cache files among others.

How to resolve the issue?

It is advisable to the users to consider clearing the Telegram cache files as they may be corrupted or outdated.

For Android users, go to settings, Scroll down and select Apps and then go to Manage Apps option.

Find Telegram and tap on it to open app settings. Here go to Storage. Select Clear Cache.

On iOS, open Settings, and scroll down and select General iPhone Storage. Find Telegram and tap on it. Select Offload App.

Hamster Kombat claims to have over 200 million users; they have 11 million followers on Twitter/X, and their YouTube account has 31 million subscribers.