What is Hamster Kombat? The game that has taken over crypto, Web3 world

A new Telegram-based game, Hamster Kombat, has taken over the crypto and Web3 world by storm getting viral on social media platform X.

Hamster Kombat gained millions of users and 31 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.

Hamster Kombat’s rapid growth can be attributed to its accessibility through the Telegram platform, requiring no additional downloads.

It comes with engaging features like sharing scores and competing with friends among others and also have played a significant role in its widespread adoption.

Its integration with the TON blockchain ensures secure and efficient transactions, further enhancing its appeal to a broad audience.

Hamster Kombat’s key features include character customization, dynamic combat, social integration, and blockchain-based NFTs.

Here the players can convert HMSTR coins into HMSTR tokens, which are tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges.

An upcoming airdrop campaign will reward players with HMSTR tokens to enhance user engagement and adoption.

While the game appears to be safe, its tokenomics and whitepaper are still to be launched. Therefore, users must remain cautious.

The team behind Hamster Kombat has remained fairly anonymous. However, the recent reports revealed that it was co-created by Russian IT entrepreneur Eduard Gurinovich who is known for founding CarPrice and CarMoney, and he has a strong background in venture investments and blockchain technology.