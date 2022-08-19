Follow Us:
India
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Law
Lifestyle
Dainik Statesman
More
Technology
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
epaper
x
epaper
India
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
opinion
Law
Lifestyle
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
Dainik Statesman
More
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
epaper
Music News
Aly on working with Jasmin: Our chemistry is visible on camera
‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ Nayyara Noor passses away
Sona Mohapatra sings ‘Kuhu Kuhu’ in impromptu tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Anu Malik to take judge’s seat for ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’
From Chennai to Budapest, global sounds make ‘Chola Chola’ an audio-visual treat
August 19, 2022 9:12 pm
Mandakini to make a comeback with music video of her son’s ‘Maa O Maa’
August 17, 2022 6:55 pm
Shaan, Papon lend their voices to Durand Cup anthem
August 15, 2022 8:32 pm
Rahul Ram releases ‘Jai Ho’ cover with music collective Delhi Indie Project
August 13, 2022 7:23 pm
Shivin Narang teams up with up with Jubin Nautiyal for ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’
August 8, 2022 9:44 pm
Ankit Tiwari gives another romantic treat to fans with ‘Jaaniya’
August 7, 2022 7:20 pm
Adnan Sami says ‘Alvida’ to sweet temptations, asks celebs to join him
August 6, 2022 9:30 pm
Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran pose together for picture in Copenhagen
August 4, 2022 8:26 pm
Eminem reveals tracklist for new album featuring Rihanna, Beyonce
August 2, 2022 8:41 pm
Neeti Mohan hopes ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ unplugged version becomes part of journeys
July 31, 2022 3:24 pm
Pentas Seni Merdeka set to give Kuala Lumpur a new cultural bounce
July 24, 2022 7:44 pm
Ellie Goulding credits motherhood for her ‘stronger’ voice
July 23, 2022 6:25 pm
Rakul Preet sizzles in ‘Mashooka’ video, motion poster out
1
2
3
…
136
Next »
Video
Top Headlines
Cong to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Congress hopes that lakhs of people will attend the protest rally, besides party workers from the neighbouring states of Delhi and party leaders from all over India.
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, totaling 20 years
Only BJP has a future in India: Amit Shah
IITs have been the pride of the nation: President Murmu
Opinion
Top Picks
Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials
Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.
U.S. ambassador: Japan-U.S. alliance has entered era of ‘projection’ into Indo-Pacific
China slams US approval for $1.5b Taiwan arms sale, vows ‘countermeasures’