Error in MCD portal forcing taxpayer to pay more levies alleges Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday alleged that due to an error in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) portal and the addition of user charges to house tax, many taxpayers are being forced to pay surge levies.

Yadav alleged that the MCD’s portal has been making incorrect calculations of house tax due to an error, claiming that a person who should pay Rs 800 is being forced to pay Rs 3,100 because of the civic body’s mistake.

However, the corporation is not rectifying its mistake, resulting in residents paying more taxes to avoid unnecessary penalties, he added.

Furthermore, he claimed that the civic agency’s decision to impose a user fee for removal of waste from residences has put an additional financial burden on the people, which the residents are unable to bear.

Criticising the BJP-led triple-engine government, Yadav said that the addition of user charges in a wrong manner would, in effect, double the house tax – similar to how power companies have been fleecing consumers with various surcharges such as the pension fund.