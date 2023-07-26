What is ‘Akira’ ransomware, about which govt body CERT-In has warned

A deadly malware named Akira, which mostly targets Windows and Linux systems, is the biggest looming threat the government has warned internet users. The recent development of the new internet ransomware virus was reported in an alert released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The ransomware group responsible for Akira is reportedly known for obtaining sensitive personal information from victims and encrypting their data in order to demand money. The gang threatens to publish the victim’s info on the dark web if they don’t pay.

The CERT-In advisory cautions that the ransomware organization often uses VPN services to access victim environments, especially when multifactor authentication is not enabled. Additionally, they utilize programs like AnyDesk, WinRAR, and PCHunter.

What is Akira?

According to the advisory, Akira is a recently discovered ransomware operation that is purportedly operating in cyberspace.

The ransomware has been operating since March 2023.

This gang first obtains the victims’ information, then uses double extortion to encrypt data on their systems and demand ransom payments from the victims.

The misuse of these instruments frequently goes unrecognized because they are frequently present in the victim’s surroundings, according to the advisory.

One needs to be very careful while downloading files on whats app from unknown numbers.

Over the past two months, CERT-In has warned of two other ransomware, Bl00dy ransomware which hit the education sector in June, and Trigona ransomware.

In December last year, five servers of one of the largest government hospitals in India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi were attacked and an estimated 1.3 terabytes of data was encrypted.

The information technology network of AIIMS was accessed by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation.

All critical applications of AIIMS came to a halt causing much inconvenience to patients, doctors, paramedics and administrative staff of the hospital.

It had taken about a week’s time to get the problem rectified.