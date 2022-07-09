Delhi likely to get moderate rain, thundershowers on Sunday: IMD

After a break of almost a week, the national capital is likely to get moderate rain/thundershowers on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It was a cloudy sky since morning on Saturday and the heat was bearable, definitely better than Thursday and Friday when Delhi-NCR faced high temperatures aggravated by increased humidity. However, there was not even ‘trace’ rainfall anywhere in Delhi even when thunderstorms were observed in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung – city’s base station – was 35.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 30.5 degrees Celsius. Three stations – Palam, Jafarpur and Najafgarh – recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, the highest amongst Delhi stations, while Mayur Vihar registered 31.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has been receiving flak regularly for not getting forecasts for Delhi correct. Earlier this week, after a record breaking entry ahead of its scheduled date, the monsoon went missing from the national capital. There was light to moderate rainfall last Sunday and a bare drizzle on Monday.

The IMD forecast for Monday had predicted moderate rain for Tuesday and heavy rain for Wednesday, but neither happened. Instead, on Tuesday, IMD shifted the rainfall day to Thursday. But there was no rain then too.