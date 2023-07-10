Delhi LG meets Amit Shah over situation in arising from heavy rain

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed waterlogging and traffic issues caused due to heavy rain in the national capital, sources said.

The Union Home Minister had on Sunday spoke to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor for updates in the matter.

Shah spoke to the Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Delhi received heavy rainfall on July 8-9, breaking a 41-year record, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD said.

Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts of the city.