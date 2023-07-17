Torrential rains will continue for two days in Uttrakhand and HP, but timely predictions would help to save lives and properties

The torrential rains will continue for two days in Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, predicted India Meteorological department (IMD) here on Monday.

Speaking to The Statesman, Naresh Kumar senior Scientist IMD said, “In the coming two days there will be heavy rainfall however after that there will be relief for the hill region. Swelling rivers are expected but the timely prediction would help to save lives and properties”.

The Met office predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall spells over Uttarakhand and Central India in the coming two days and isolated heavy rainfall after that is predicted.

Advertisement

Naresh Kumar explained that heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Odisha in the coming five days is expected while over Gujarat, heavy rainfall is expected from July 19th.

“See this season is monsoon and rainfall is expected. There will be rainfall and a certain amount of difficulty. However the timely prediction is helping a lot to ensure a lesser number of losses of lives and damage to the properties” said Kumar.

Further, Kumar said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over northeast & adjoining east India and over plains of northwest India (except East Rajasthan) during next 4-5 days.

The Met says that Sunday’s low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood and extends upto middle tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. Weathermen forecast a warning for Northwest India while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from Tuesday to Friday this week. This week Himachal Pradesh will have heavy rainfall on 18th, 20th & 21st while West Rajasthan during 17th -19th and West Uttar Pradesh on 17th and East Rajasthan during 17th to 21st July.

In eastern India Met says fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha in the coming five days is expected. This will continue for 17, 20th and 21st july.

In Central India there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the coming five days.

In western India light and moderate rainfall is predicted by the Met office. The forecast also says that heavy Rainfall is expected at the isolated places over Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan.West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya is also expected to receive heavy to moderate amount of rainfall.