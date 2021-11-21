Follow Us:
Yogi-Modi pic – Hum Saath Saath Hain

Opposition leaders had tweeted the photograph, taken during the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, terming it as an insult to the Chief Minister.

IANS | Lucknow | November 21, 2021 5:52 pm

(Photo: IANS)

A picture, it is said, speaks more than a thousand words and this one definitely does.

The picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walking side by side, with the Prime Minister’s arms behind the Chief Minister, speaks volumes about the relationship the two leaders share.

Yogi Adityanath, who shared the photograph from his Twitter handle, wrote: “Hum nikal pade hain pran karke, apna tan-man arpan karke, zid hai ek surya ugana hai, amber se ooncha jana hai, ek Bharat naya banana hai (We have moved on with a promise to sacrifice our body and mind. We are determined to create a new sun and go further than the skies-to build a new India).”

The photograph is also a firm reply to those leaders who had tweeted a photograph of Yogi Adityanath walking alone on Purvanchal Expressway while the Prime Minister drives away in his convoy.

Opposition leaders had tweeted the photograph, taken during the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, terming it as an insult to the Chief Minister.

