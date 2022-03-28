World moving towards Ayurveda: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Ayurveda is becoming a preferred medical therapy, especially after the pandemic.

The chief minister said this on Monday while virtually participating in the ‘Deeksha Curriculum’ programme of Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences.

“India has made a lot of progress in modern medical sciences as compared to Ayurveda. However, people always adopt Ayurveda whenever any pandemic situation hits the world,” he stated.

“We have seen people inclining more towards Ayurveda medical science in the country and across the world during the ongoing Covid pandemic. Medical tourism got established in the country from Ayurveda and not allopathy,” the chief minister said.

He further asserted that people acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda during this period when the world was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

He also emphasized that traditional medicine is the most important pillar of the entire ecosystem associated with Ayurveda which has boosted medical tourism.