Follow Us:
  1. Home » Uttar Pradesh » UP govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

UP govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister’s office said, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022

ANI | October 18, 2022 7:24 am

Uttar Pradesh, government, Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister’s office said, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners.”

Further details are awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

CM to arrive today; may stay in private resort in Jalpaiguri
UP CM issues fresh guidelines for festive season
Maharashtra: Shinde camp MLA urges CM to not field candidate for Andheri East bypoll